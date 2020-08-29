507,481 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

NIO opened at $18.50 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.11) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

