3,090 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 75,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

