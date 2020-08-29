$279.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $279.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.00 million and the lowest is $278.06 million. Sabre posted sales of $984.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,118. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,996,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 16,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,531,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

