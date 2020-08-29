1,747 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 144.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

