-$1.07 EPS Expected for SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.00). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

