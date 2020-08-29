-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

