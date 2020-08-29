-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.79 on Monday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.