$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

