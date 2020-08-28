ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. ZovioInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13.

In other news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 131.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

