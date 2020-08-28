Zipper Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $63,761.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

