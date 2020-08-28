Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $93.11. Approximately 1,226,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,062,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $10,220,064. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

