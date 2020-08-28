Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to “Buy”

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVUS. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

NVUS stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

