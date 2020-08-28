Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to “Hold”

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

