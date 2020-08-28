Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Buy

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

