Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Hold

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of ITOCY opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

