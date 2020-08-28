Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to “Buy”

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

