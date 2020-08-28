Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Buy

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $799.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $28,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 1,179,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 623,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 264,782 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

