Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) to “Buy”

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AUOTY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

