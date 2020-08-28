Zacks Investment Research Lowers Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USIO. Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.