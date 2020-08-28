Zacks Investment Research Lowers ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

