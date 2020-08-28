Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to Sell

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

