Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $8,257,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

