Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Hold

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

