Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

