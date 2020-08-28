Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.62. Alector has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alector by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alector by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

