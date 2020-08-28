Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $225.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.53 million and the highest is $228.10 million. Ferro reported sales of $365.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.83 million to $926.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $983.85 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE FOE remained flat at $$12.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 185,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,892 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.