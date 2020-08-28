Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.08. Progressive reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.