Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:FOE remained flat at $$12.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,839. Ferro has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ferro by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ferro by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

