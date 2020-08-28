Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

