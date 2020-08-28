Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 377,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,053. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

