Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post sales of $250.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.00 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $224.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

CRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.