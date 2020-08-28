Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). 3D Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 364.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 222.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 70.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in 3D Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,864 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

