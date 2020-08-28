Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:YIN opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Yintech Investment has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

