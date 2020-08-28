XYO (XYO) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. XYO has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $74,635.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.32 or 0.05417944 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DEx.top, YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin, IDEX, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.