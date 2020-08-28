WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 805 ($10.52) target price on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.85)) on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 856.92 ($11.20).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 664.40 ($8.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 606.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 639.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WPP has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($26,100.09).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

