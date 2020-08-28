WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.84.

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.