World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of WWE have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months, this provides a good entry point given the stock’s sound fundamentals and decent second-quarter 2020 results that marked the fifth straight earnings beat. Although the top line fell, the bottom line continued to register year-over-year growth courtesy of short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions undertaken to address the challenges related to the pandemic. Management is strengthening and expanding WWE Network through creation of new content and implementation of programs that will have better customer engagement. Further, focus on driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and DTC platforms bodes well. We note that core content rights fees surged 93% during the quarter.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.94.

NYSE WWE opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.47. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

