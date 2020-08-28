Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $219.29.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

