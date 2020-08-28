Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.77. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $219.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 722.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

