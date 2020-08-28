Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $265.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

