Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

