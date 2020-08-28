Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $142,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

