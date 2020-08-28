Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.56. 616,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,168. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

