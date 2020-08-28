Williams-Sonoma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Shares of WSM opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

