Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 27th

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.85.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

