Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $91.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.85.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.