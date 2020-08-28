Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

WSM opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.85.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

