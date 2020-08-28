WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 4.8%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 752,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 796,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

