Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New $1.40 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $1.20 to $1.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFSTF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

