Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WABC. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

WABC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 57,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,082. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

